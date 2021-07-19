Hays went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Royals.

Hays reached with a single in the third and a double in the fifth and scored both times. The 25-year-old has been seeing the ball well over the last few weeks, slashing .313/.356/.522 with three homers, 13 RBI, 11 runs scored and a 4:12 BB:K over his last 19 games. For the year, he's hitting .247/.306/.432 with nine long balls, 31 RBI, 38 runs scored, a steal and a 16:50 BB:K over 250 plate appearances. He should continue to see regular playing time out in left field while ceding starts to DJ Stewart and Ryan McKenna every now and then.

