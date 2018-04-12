Hays went 2-for-4 with one home run Wednesday for Double-A Bowie.

The majestic blast to left-center field was his second round tripper of the year, and this marked his first multi-hit game of the campaign. He is hitting .207, which is not cause for concern, as he has only played seven games, but his 10 strikeouts (32.3 percent strikeout rate) are a bit troubling, as he only whiffed at a 15.9 percent clip for the Baysox last season.