Orioles' Austin Hays: Seeing specialist for ankle
Hays will see a specialist for his injured ankle Tuesday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Hays has been out since the end of May with an ankle injury. His eventual return timeline should become clearer after the visit. Prior to the injury, Hays was hitting a disappointing .224/.259/.374 in 43 games with Double-A Bowie.
More News
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Remaining in walking boot for two weeks•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Placed on minor-league DL•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Still slumping at Double-A•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Second homer of season for Bowie•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Officially opens season with Bowie•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Expected to open at Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...