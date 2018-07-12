Hays will be shut down from baseball activities for a week after receiving an injection for his ankle Monday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hays was batting just .224 with six homers and 18 RBI through 43 games at Double-A Bowie prior to dealing with another ankle injury. He battled a similar issue at the end of June, causing him to miss just over a month. It's unclear at this point when he'll be healthy enough to return to action.