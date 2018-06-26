Orioles' Austin Hays: Shut down through next week
Hays (ankle) will likely be confined to a walking boot for the next week before resuming light baseball activities, Steve Melewski of MASN Sports reports.
Hays has been sidelined at Double-A Bowie since May 24 with the ankle injury, but he seems to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from the setback. Once he sheds the boot, Hays will likely need at least a week to incorporate a full range of baseball activities before he's cleared to play in simulated or rehab games with a lower-level affiliate. The outfielder could realistically rejoin Bowie by mid-July, and then look to rebound from what has been a tough start to the campaign. After being optioned to the minors out of spring training, Hays was hitting just .224/.259/.374 across 185 plate appearances at Double-A before being shut down with the injury.
