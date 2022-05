Hays is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hays is riding a nine-game hit streak during which he's gone 12-for-36 with two home runs, nine RBI, seven runs and a stolen base, but he'll be the odd man out of the lineup Sunday. Trey Mancini will shift to left field while catcher Adley Rutschman rests his legs as the designated hitter.