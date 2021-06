Hays went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Monday's 9-7 win over the Astros.

Hays slammed a two-run shot off Brandon Bielak to give the Orioles the lead. He added two singles in the game and scored after reaching base all three times. The 25-year-old is slashing .242/.303/.418 with seven homers, 22 RBI and 31 runs in 200 plate appearances. He is currently riding a six-game hitting streak.