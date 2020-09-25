Hays went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Thursday's 13-1 rout of the Red Sox.

The lower half of the O's order put on a hitting clinic as four different Baltimore hitters racked up three hits each, with none of them batting higher than Hays in the No. 5 spot. For the third straight season, the 25-year-old has had trouble staying healthy., but when Hays has been in the lineup he's been reasonably productive, slashing .275/.333/.404 through 30 games with four homers, two steals, eight RBI and 18 runs.