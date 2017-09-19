Orioles' Austin Hays: Starting again Tuesday
Hays is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.
Hays tallied six hits and five RBI over his last three games, so manager Buck Showalter will give him his fifth straight start, even though Adam Jones is back and the Orioles are facing a right-handed hitter. Hays will man right field and hit eighth in the Orioles' batting order Tuesday night.
