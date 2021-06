Hays (hamstring) is starting in left field during his return from the injured list Friday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hays was activated from the injured list earlier Friday and he'll be immediately inserted into the middle of Baltimore's lineup as the left fielder Friday. Hays hit .252/.455/.774 with five homers and 15 RBI before landing on the IL May 26.