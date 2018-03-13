Hays (lat) will start in right field and bat seventh for the Orioles in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun

As anticipated, Hays will make his Grapefruit League debut in the outfield after all five of his previous appearances this spring came as a designated hitter while the 22-year-old recovered from a sore lat muscle. Assuming Hays endures no physical issues Tuesday, he should be cleared to play regularly throughout the remainder of spring training in order to pick up at-bats ahead of the regular season. The organization's top prospect remains in good shape to open the 2018 campaign as the team's everyday right fielder.