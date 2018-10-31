Hays (ankle) began a running program Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Expected to challenge for a full-time role with the Orioles this past spring, Hays failed to crack the Opening Day roster and remained in the minors all season while struggling to stay healthy and hitting just .242/.271/.432 across 288 plate appearances at Double-A Bowie. The 23-year-old underwent surgery Sept. 13 to address a stress fracture and cartilage defects in his left ankle, but the outfielder has been encouraged by his recovery thus far and should be back to full strength well in advance of spring training. After a down season in the minors, Hays probably won't have a realistic chance to crack the Opening Day roster in 2019, but he could put himself in contention for an early promotion with a strong, healthy start to the campaign at Bowie or at Triple-A Norfolk.

More News
Our Latest Stories