Hays is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hays had started in all four games this season despite suffering a shoulder contusion on a hit-by-pitch over the weekend, but he'll take a seat for Tuesday's contest amid a 2-for-17 start. Colton Cowser will take over in left field in his first start of the year.