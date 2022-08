Hays (oblique) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Pirates, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hays hasn't seen the field since Tuesday due to tightness in his left oblique, and he won't rejoin the lineup for Sunday's series finale versus Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old ran, hit and threw Saturday, so he could be back in action within the next day or two, according to Kubatko. Brett Phillips and Anthony Santander will continue to start in the corner outfield for Baltimore.