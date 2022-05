Hays (hand) remains on the bench for Monday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hays has been out since getting cleated in the left hand Thursday against the Cardinals. His swelling has subsided and he'll take some swings, per Kubatko, but he still needs at least one more day before returning to the lineup. Ryan McKenna will make another start in left field.