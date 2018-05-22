Orioles' Austin Hays: Still slumping at Double-A
Hays went hitless across four at-bats and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly for Double-A Bowie in its 10-5 win over Trenton on Monday.
Hays has endured a tough season in his second tour of Double-A and has exhibited few signs of an impending turnaround. The 22-year-old has now gone hitless in six of his last eight starts, submitting a .156/.176/.156 slash line over that span. A .256 BABIP has certainly contributed to Hays' demise, but the outfielder hasn't helped his cause with a 23.2 percent strikeout rate, which amounts to a seven-point uptick from what he posted at Bowie in 2017. Hays still seems likely to resurface in the majors at some point this season, but it may not come until late in the second half if he fails to show significant progress at the plate with Bowie.
