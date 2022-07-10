Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Hays is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels due to a sore right wrist, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

The same injury forced Hays to miss a game Tuesday, but he proceeded to start in each of the Orioles' subsequent four contests while going 1-for-14 with a walk and five strikeouts. Though the soreness in Hays' wrist hasn't yet subsided completely, Hyde believes the 27-year-old will be ready to go for Tuesday's series opener in the Cubs with a day out of the lineup Sunday plus Monday's team off day.