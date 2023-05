Hays went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Angels.

His fifth-inning shot off Griffin Canning closed out the scoring for the night. Hays snapped an 18-game power drought in the process, but he's still putting together a career-best campaign, slashing .299/.345/.489 through 38 contests with five homers, 14 RBI and 21 runs.