Hays went 1-for-5 with one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Giants.

Hays has faltered a bit of late, going 2-for-19 (.105) over his last five games. The outfielder was able to pick up his second stolen base of the campaign Sunday. He's never swiped more than four bags in a season, so it's unlikely he becomes a sudden speed threat. Hays has been one of the Orioles' top hitters this season, slashing .301/.341/.487 with six home runs, 24 RBI, 29 runs scored, 14 doubles and two triples over 53 contests. It's expected Hays and Aaron Hicks will combine to cover the absence of Cedric Mullins (groin) in center field, though it's been mostly Hicks there, as Hays has played in left in three of his last four games.