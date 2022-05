Hays is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hays started the past five games after missing four contests with a laceration on his hand, and he went 5-for-21 with two doubles, two walks, two RBI and four runs since rejoining the lineup. Trey Mancini will move to the outfield Sunday while Adley Rutchman serves as the designated hitter.