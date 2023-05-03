Hays is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Hays will get a day off to clear his head after he went 0-for-6 with four strikeouts in Tuesday's 11-7 win. Kyle Stowers will enter the lineup in Hays' stead, starting in left field and batting fifth.
