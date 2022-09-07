site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Austin Hays: Takes seat Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Hays isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Toronto, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Hays went 0-for-4 during Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays, and he'll head to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Kyle Stowers is starting in left field and batting sixth.
