Hays went 4-for-5 with three doubles, an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Yankees.

Hays recorded his first multi-hit game in his last five starts in impressive fashion, as he racked up three doubles and a season-high four hits. He's been on a power binge of late, as he now has two home runs, three doubles, three runs scored and six RBI across his last 15 at-bats. Overall, Hays has quietly maintained a .373 wOBA across 77 plate appearances on the campaign.