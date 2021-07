Hays went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's 6-1 win over the Rays.

He hit leadoff once again with lefty Ryan Yarbrough on the bump for Tampa Bay, and Hays thrived in the role. The 26-year-old has found another gear in recent weeks, slashing .279/.333/.465 since the beginning of July with one homer, six RBI and seven runs in 12 games.