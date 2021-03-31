Hays finished Grapefruit League play with a .392/.446/.745 slash line to go with four home runs and three stolen bases in 51 at-bats.

Heading into the spring, Hays was expected to battle Cedric Mullins for the starting job in center field, but the Orioles should have regular spots in the outfield available for both players. DJ Stewart (hamstring) is slated to begin the season on the injured list, and Anthony Santander and Ryan Mountcastle are likely to split time between designated hitter and a corner-outfield spot, leaving center and the other corner spot open for Hays and Mullins. Hays' huge spring only further solidified him as an everyday player, and at the very least, he looks poised to open the season as the Orioles' main leadoff option against left-handed pitching.