Orioles' Austin Hays: Undergoes successful surgery
Hays underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his ankle Thursday morning, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Hays announced on his personal Twitter account that the procedure "went well." The 23-year-old suffered through an ankle issue for over two months in the middle of the summer, though he was able to return in late July for Double-A Bowie. Over the course of 66 games this season, he wound up hitting just .242/.271/.432 with 12 home runs, 43 RBI and six stolen bases. It remains to be seen whether Hays will be fully recovered by the time spring training rolls around.
