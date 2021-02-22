Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that Hays will compete with Cedric Mullins for the top job in center field this spring, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Even if Mullins wins out in the competition for primary duties in center field, Hays would likely still be in contention for a quasi-everyday role at one of the corner spots, as the Orioles could move one of Ryan Mountcastle or Anthony Santander to designated hitter in that scenario. While Hays turned in a serviceable .279/.328/.393 slash line over 134 plate appearances in 2020, he'll likely still need a productive spring to ensure he opens 2021 as a regular starter.