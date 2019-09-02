Hays won't be called up by the Orioles this month and will instead head to the Arizona Fall League, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hays made his big-league debut with a 20-game stint back in 2017 but has endured two injury-filled seasons since then. Still just 24 years old, he's posted a mediocre .255/.306/.460 slash line (good for a 91 wRC+) in 58 games for Triple-A Norfolk this season.