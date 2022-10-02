Voth (5-4) took the loss against the Yankees on Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits while walking two over five innings. He struck out three.

Voth didn't do himself any favors on Saturday, hitting Aaron Judge with a pitch to lead off the first before giving up three runs in the inning, including a solo shot to Giancarlo Stanton. The right-hander served up another solo homer in the second and also hit Anthony Rizzo with a pitch. It was the first time this season that Voth allowed more than one home run in a game and only the second time that he allowed more than three earned runs. He's now lost three of his last four decisions.