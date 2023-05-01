Voth (1-1) walked two and struck out two over two scoreless and hitless innings, earning the win Sunday over the Tigers.

This was just the third time in 10 appearances this season that Voth wasn't changed with a run. All three of his scoreless efforts have come over his last four outings. The right-hander has a 5.52 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB across 14.2 innings as a low-leverage reliever this year. He's also picked up two holds. Voth's biggest problem has been home runs -- he gave up five long balls over his first five appearances but has since kept the ball in the yard.