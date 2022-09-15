Voth (5-2) earned the win Wednesday over the Nationals. He walked two and struck out none in a scoreless inning.

Voth was able to pick up the win in his first appearance against his former team. The right-hander was used out of the bullpen Wednesday after previously making 14 of his first 18 appearances with the Orioles as a starter. He now has a 4.36 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 78:29 K:BB through 86.2 innings between Baltimore and Washington this year. The 30-year-old is expected to re-enter the rotation next week during the Orioles' three-game home series versus the Tigers.