Voth is an option to start for the Orioles on Tuesday versus the Rangers after scheduled starter Tyler Wells was needed in relief Monday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Voth is currently stationed in the Orioles' bullpen and made one one-inning relief appearance Saturday. He was stretched out in spring training, though, and the hope is that he could give the O's a little length. Baltimore could also go with Kyle Gibson on Tuesday on normal rest and pitch Voth Wednesday in Gibson's old slot.