Voth didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rays, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over three innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander tossed an inefficient 70 pitches (39 strikes) before exiting, and Voth wasn't able to stick around long enough to take advantage of the Orioles' offensive eruption in the fifth inning. The 30-year-old has made five starts among his last six appearances, but only once in that time has he even lasted five innings, giving him little fantasy utility despite a passable 3.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB through 20.2 innings over that stretch.