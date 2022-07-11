Voth (1-1) allowed two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out six in five innings to earn the win over the Angels on Sunday.

Voth made his fifth start of the season Sunday and was rewarded with his first win since the Orioles put up eight runs between the fourth and fifth innings. Since joining the rotation, he's posted a 3.50 ERA in 18 innings, and his workload has increased over his last five outings. Baltimore has two days off next week, so Voth doesn't project to make another start until after the All-Star break.