Voth gave up three runs on four hits and one walk across 4.1 innings during Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Rangers. He had three strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The right-hander started strong with four scoreless frames but was pulled after loading the bases with one out in the fifth, and all three baserunners came around to score. It was Voth's fourth start since joining Baltimore's rotation, and he has a 3.46 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB across 13 innings in that role. The 30-year-old tentatively lines up to start Sunday's game against the Angels, though he could be bumped from the rotation if Kyle Bradish (shoulder) is ready to be activated from the injured list.