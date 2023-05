Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Voth will either start or serve as a bulk reliever in Wednesday's game versus the Guardians, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The rotation spot had previously been occupied by Grayson Rodriguez, who was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk over the weekend. All 18 of Voth's appearances this season have been in relief, although he has plenty of past starting experience and went 3.2 innings in his last outing May 26.