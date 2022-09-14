Voth will pitch out of the bullpen behind starter Tyler Wells against the Nationals on Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Voth has been an effective starter since being claimed off waivers by Baltimore with 2.79 ERA and 55:19 K:BB across 61.1 innings, but he'll work as a piggyback option Wednesday. The 30-year-old has allowed three runs over 7.1 frames in his past two starts, and the Orioles are looking to limit his workload down the stretch since he's on pace to crack 100 innings for the first time since 2018.