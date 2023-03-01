Voth's experience as a reliever could lead to him starting 2023 in the bullpen, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Voth started 17 of his 41 appearances between the Nationals and the Orioles last season, with most of his success coming in Baltimore. With a crowded competition for the rotation, it would make sense for the Orioles to move the 30-year-old to the bullpen at the start of the campaign. He would likely fill a long-relief role with the ability to make spot starts since he's stretching out in camp.