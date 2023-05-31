Voth will serve as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Keegan Akin in Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Though the Orioles are bypassing him for a start, Voth will still effectively be taking the rotation spot of Grayson Rodriguez, who was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk last week. Akin hasn't covered more than three innings in any of his appearances in the majors or minors this season, so he's unlikely to pitch more than once through the Cleveland batting order before turning the game over to Voth. In his most recent relief outing five days ago against the Rangers, Voth covered 3.2 innings, so he should be able to provide the Orioles with a decent amount of length out of the bullpen.