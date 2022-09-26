Voth allowed one run on four hits over five innings against the Astros on Sunday. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Voth coughed up one run in the third inning and was in line to take a tough-luck loss before the Orioles forced extra innings. After producing a brutal 10.13 ERA in 19 appearances with the Nationals this season, the 30-year-old righty has produced a 2.77 ERA with a 69:23 K:BB through 78 innings as an Oriole. Voth has given up two or fewer runs in nine straight appearances. He's lined up for a road start against the Yankees next week.