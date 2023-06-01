Voth allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over 2.1 innings Wednesday versus the Guardians. He did not factor in the decision.

Voth has served as a long reliever for much of the season, but he was tabbed for a primary-pitcher assignment behind opener Keegan Akin in this contest. It didn't go very well, as Voth struggled in the third and fourth innings, and the rest of the Orioles' bullpen didn't fare much better. Over 14 innings in May, Voth pitched to a respectable 3.86 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP. He's at a 4.71 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB through 28.2 innings overall. He's tentatively scheduled to pitch next week in Milwaukee if he continues to fill the fifth-starter role opened up by Grayson Rodriguez's demotion to Triple-A Norfolk. Voth could also end up back in the bullpen if the Orioles opt to give Cole Irvin another chance in the rotation soon.