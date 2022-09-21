Voth (5-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits with three strikeouts five innings against the Tigers.

After cruising through two innings, Voth ran into trouble in the third as Jeimer Candelario led off the inning with a base hit, and Akil Baddoo knocked him home with a two-run home run. The long ball was the only damage against Voth but led to him taking his third loss of the season as he was outdueled by Joey Wentz. In 49.1 innings in the second half, Voth owns a 2.57 ERA. He will likely take on Houston this weekend.