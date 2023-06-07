Voth (1-2) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning, taking the extra-inning loss Tuesday versus the Brewers.

Voth was called on for another short assignment Tuesday, his second since serving as a primary pitcher May 31 versus the Guardians. This one didn't go particularly well, and he has now given up six runs (four earned) over nine innings across his last five appearances. The Orioles haven't revealed their rotation for this weekend's series versus the Royals -- it's still possible Voth could make a start or serve as a bulk reliever in one of those three games. There's also a chance Baltimore recalls Cole Irvin, who has pitched to a 3.21 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB over 42 innings at Triple-A Norfolk. Irvin hasn't pitched for the Tides since May 31, and the affiliate's pitching plans beyond Wednesday are yet to be determined. Voth would likely return to the bullpen full-time if Irvin is promoted.