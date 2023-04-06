Voth (0-1) allowed three runs on four hits and struck out three over 1.1 innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Rangers.

Voth was responsible for Josh Jung's tiebreaking two-run home run in the sixth inning as well as a Nathaniel Lowe RBI double in the seventh. The 30-year-old Voth was thought to be in the mix to take Kyle Bradish's (foot) place in the rotation, but the Orioles instead opted to call up top prospect Grayson Rodriguez, who allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over five innings in his major-league debut. It looks like Voth will likely spend much of 2023 in a low-leverage role out of the bullpen. He's given up four runs, including two homers, across his first 2.1 innings this season.