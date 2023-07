Voth (elbow) has been throwing side sessions at the Orioles' complex in Florida, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

If all goes according to plan, Voth will begin game progression sometime next week. There's still no telling how long it will be before Voth returns to Baltimore's bullpen, but he seems to be at least a few weeks out. The 31-year-old righty has been on the injured list since June 14 with right elbow discomfort.