Voth gave up four hits and no walks while striking out six over five scoreless innings in a 3-2 defeat to the Reds on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.

Voth made his most impactful appearance of the season on Sunday throwing 77 pitches over five innings of shutout ball. The start tied for being his longest of the season, and it lowers his ERA to 5.54 and WHIP to 1.59. The 30-year-old right-hander has struck out 31 batters in 31.2 innings of work in 2022. He is tentatively expected to make his next start versus the Pirates.