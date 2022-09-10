Voth allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over four innings against Boston on Friday. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Voth was in line for the loss before the Orioles came back and secured the win Friday. The only damage against him was Xander Bogaerts' two-run shot in the third frame. Voth has now given up two or fewer runs in six straight starts and 10 of his last 11. Over that 11-game span, he's sporting a strong 2.49 ERA and 45:15 K:BB. Voth is lined up to start in Toronto next week.