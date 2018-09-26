Wynns is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Wynns will sit for the second half of Wednesday's twin bill after catching all nine innings during Game 1, going 1-for-3 with a walk. Caleb Joseph will start behind the dish and hit ninth in his stead.

