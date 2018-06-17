The Orioles added Wynns to the lineup Sunday against the Marlins after scratching Chance Sisco (undisclosed).

More clarity on the nature of Sisco's absence should come soon, but it paves the way for Wynns to make his fourth start behind the plate in five games. Wynns, who has opened his MLB career with four hits in 18 at-bats, looks to be stuck in the short side of a platoon behind the plate unless Sisco is forced to miss time.