Orioles' Austin Wynns: Long shot for backup catching gig
Wynns is in the conversation to be the Orioles' backup catcher in 2018, Eduardo Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Although he's in the competition, the 27-year-old is a long shot to actually garner a big-league roster spot. Wynns hit well in the minors last season, producing a .796 OPS with 10 homers with Double-A Bowie, but Chance Sisco and Andrew Susac (illness) both have major-league experience to their name. Wynns, meanwhile, has just eight games of Triple-A experience under his belt, so he'll likely head to the minors for more seasoning unless he puts together an absurdly good spring.
