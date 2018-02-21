Wynns is in the conversation to be the Orioles' backup catcher in 2018, Eduardo Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Although he's in the competition, the 27-year-old is a long shot to actually garner a big-league roster spot. Wynns hit well in the minors last season, producing a .796 OPS with 10 homers with Double-A Bowie, but Chance Sisco and Andrew Susac (illness) both have major-league experience to their name. Wynns, meanwhile, has just eight games of Triple-A experience under his belt, so he'll likely head to the minors for more seasoning unless he puts together an absurdly good spring.